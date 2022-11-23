Young Bills fan gets memorabilia personally from Josh Allen post-Browns win (video)

After the Bills defeated the Browns in Detroit, Josh Allen decided to make a memory for one young fan he won’t soon forget.

Allen spotted a young Bills fan in the first row. The QB went over to him after the 31-23 win and gave up his towel he used during the game.

An instant moment that family won’t soon forget.

Check it out in the video below:

Related

Baldy's breakdowns: Bills' Matt Milano kept creating 'negative plays' vs. Browns Bills send classy thank you to Lions for help relocating game WATCH: Josh Allen shouts out Bills Mafia during post-Browns locker room speech

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire