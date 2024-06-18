Young attacker responds to United’s failed bid by expressing desire to sign new contract at current club

Young attacker responds to United’s failed bid by expressing desire to sign new contract at current club

Barcelona ace Fermin Lopez has made his transfer stance clear after being the subject of a failed €30 million bid from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old is currently awaiting his maiden outing to showcase his talents at Euro 2024, having been named in Luis de la Fuente’s squad the same month that he made his senior international debut for Spain (June 5).

Word undoubtedly made its way to him regarding the Red Devils’ interest after reports in Spain broke the news of United’s £25m proposal, which was swiftly rejected by Barcelona.

Hansi Flick has only just taken the reins at the Camp Nou, so he’ll presumably want a full pre-season analysing the talents at his disposal before making any decisions on their whereabouts next season.

Read more: Liverpool prepare to rival United in pursuit of £65m-rated PL star who ‘didn’t put a foot wrong’ in Euros debut

As such, the Blaugrana are unwilling to part ways with their starlet just yet – especially for such a low fee. The La Masia graduate is on the back of a scintillating breakout campaign in Catalonia, scoring 11 goals in his 42 appearances across all competitions.

Fermin affirms his desire to continue in Catalonia

Fermin is already looking to his sophomore campaign as a regular first-teamer, too, as he told Mundo Deportivo (as cited by The Mirror): “I’d be happy to sign [a] new deal at Barça.

“This club is [has been] my dream since I was a kid. I hope to stay at Barcelona for many years. It’s my clear wish.”

More Stories / Latest News

Young attacker responds to United’s failed bid by expressing desire to sign new contract at current club

Jun 18 2024, 21:06

‘Interest advanced’: Ornstein has just hinted at who could be Ten Hag’s first signing of the summer

Jun 18 2024, 20:31

‘Worth every penny’ – Kobbie Mainoo raves about Arsenal star

Jun 18 2024, 20:01