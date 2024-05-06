Young athletes look to up their games during summer break

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As summer begins, many parents in the Las Vegas valley look for places for their children to go to beat the heat and stay active at the same time. Officials from Bases Loaded Batting Facility, located at Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue, said the facility offers just that.

After a decade in business and five years at the west Las Vegas facility, owner Keith Brooks said the location’s beginnings were rooted in family, inspired by his son’s involvement in a travel baseball program.

My son is a college baseball player,” Brooks said. “when he was younger, he had a travel program; we were coming to the cages […] and I said, this would be fun, this would be a blast.”

Bases Loaded owner Keith Brooks discusses the origins of the batting facility for young players. (KLAS)

One idea and a lot of hard work later, Brooks said the facility offers a hub for young athletes looking to up their game. Offering simulators, hitting, and instruction, Bases Loaded is tailored for both boys and girls from 5 to 12 years old. In the summer of 2024, Bases Loaded will offer a new program: the “Little Sluggers” program.

That program aims to help train young children from 3 to 6 years old, perhaps just graduating from T-ball. Instructor Dustin Crespo’s joy in the job is seeing the young ones progress along their athletic journey.

A youngster enjoys the crack of the bat during summer sessions at Bases Loaded in west Las Vegas. (KLAS)

“I see the majority of them throughout the year,” Crespo said. “You see them grow and prosper, hitting line drives all the time, it’s joyful for me.”

Bases Loaded’s summer camp hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Camp includes lunch, a hat, and prizes. The Bases Loaded website has more information on the programs.

