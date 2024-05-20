Young athletes battle it out in Youth games 2024

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some young athletes battled it out at the first-ever Youth Games in Lackawanna County.

The non-profit Athletes Caring Together held its Inaugural Athletic Games Sunday at the Mayfield Sports Complex.

More than 200 children from six months to 10 years old took part in more than a dozen free sporting events for a medal.

The games started with an opening ceremony welcoming athletes from across NEPA.

Participants competed in baby races, weight block lifting, karate chopping, gymnastics, and a rope course, things some may not otherwise be able to afford or did not know were available.

“Honestly it was the perfect weather day, so we were able to do a lot of things outside which is super fun. I see a lot of smiling faces and we see a lot of little guys, even one-year-old, two-year-old, sign up, it’s really really cute,” said Youth Games Athletes Caring Together Event Organizer Emilia McCormick.

Athletes gathered for award ceremonies to receive their medals.

The event also featured vendors, food trucks, and a DJ to keep those heart rates up.

