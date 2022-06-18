Young pitchers have lifted Guardians bullpen to one of league's best units

Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, left, and catcher Luke Maile congratulate each other after the Guardians defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Friday night. [Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press]

With the youngest roster in baseball entering 2022, the Guardians knew they'd have to rely on young players stepping up if they expected to contend.

Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan had a historic April and has heated up again recently. Rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez provided an immediate boost after Franmil Reyes was placed on the injured list. Middle infielder Andres Gimenez has stepped up, adding another threat to the lineup.

But perhaps nowhere has the Guardians' youth showed up in bigger ways than in the bullpen, a group that entered the year with a wealth of uncertainty.

Emmanuel Clase was locked into his role as the club's closer. But beyond that, a lot was left up in the air, particularly when James Karinchak went on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

The young pitchers in the bullpen have played a key role in the Guardians' recent stretch, which included Friday night's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Guardians have won five in a row and 14 of their past 17 entering Saturday's game. They sat just one game behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase anchors what has been one of baseball's best bullpens in 2022. [David Zalubowski/Associated Press]

The Guardians bullpen combined to throw four scoreless innings, including the bottom of the 10th in which the Dodgers had the free runner on second base to start. It was an exclamation point on what has been a strong start to the season for that group. And as the Guardians try to see how far this young roster can push in 2022, the bullpen has been a key building block.

"That was one of the funner games," Francona told reporters in Los Angeles. "Again, it's good because you win. We went to guys in situations where we haven't. Hentges, Trevor Stephan, Anthony [Gose] — that was really something. ... I'm really, really excited for those guys."

Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges has been a dominant force in a young but talented bullpen this season. [Ron Schwane/Associated Press]

Sam Hentges, Trevor Stephan, Anthony Gose and Enyel De Los Santos combined to throw those four scoreless innings. Hentges, armed with a revamped two-seamer that he worked on in the offseason, has been a dynamic option for Francona and now sports a 1.71 ERA. Stephan (3.80 ERA) has stepped into a high-leverage role and handled it well after being a Rule 5 pick from the New York Yankees a year ago.

Gose hasn't been quite as solid but was Friday night, striking out two in his inning of work to lower his ERA to 4.11 [Gose is 31 years old, but considering he's still relatively inexperienced as a pitcher, he can be grouped in with the others]. De Los Santos has continued to carve out his role in the bullpen, closing Friday's game to bring his ERA to 2.45.

Guardians relief pitcher Eli Morgan has helped to solidify a young bullpen that has been a surprising strength in the 2022 season. [Nick Cammett/Associated Press]

Combine that with Eli Morgan's torrid start to the season (2.21 ERA in a multi-inning role) and Clase (1.65 ERA, 14 saves) being one of the best closers in baseball in 2022, and the Guardians have brought together a collection of young pitchers that have propped up a rotation that hasn't yet lived up to expectations.

Following Friday's win over the Dodgers, the Guardians bullpen has a 2.84 ERA, the third-best mark in baseball. Only the Houston Astros (2.66) and New York Yankees (2.83) have been better. The Guardians also have the third-best left-on-base percentage at 76.4 percent, meaning how often inherited runners don't score.

That's without Karinchak, though it remains unclear, following his disastrous second-half in 2021, how he'll bounce back from the shoulder strain that has delayed his 2022 debut. Regardless, the grouping of Hentges, Morgan, Stephan, De Los Santos and Clase has formed one of the best bullpens in the game, a key factor in the Guardians push for contention.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians have had one of baseball's best bullpens