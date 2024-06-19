Young angler in Colorado Springs reels in 33-pound carp on National Go Fishing Day

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tuesday, June 18 was ‘National Go Fishing Day’, and one young angler in Colorado Springs reeled in quite the catch at Prospect Lake.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared photos of the little fisherman and a 33-pound carp that he reeled in. After the carp was weighed and photos were taken the fish was released back into the lake.

Courtesy: CPW

Courtesy: CPW

If you’d like to try and catch your own fish, just like the young angler did, you must purchase a fishing license first.

According to CPW, the 2024 annual license year began in March and runs through March 31, 2025. You can buy a license online by clicking on the link above or by calling 1-800-244-5613.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.