Young 49ers fan's viral dance moves earn Levi's Stadium performance

Young 49ers fan goes viral with adorably electric dance moves

During the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ Christmas Eve victory over the Washington Commanders, the Levi’s Stadium crowd was treated to an epic performance from an adorable Bay Area native.

Jaden Williams, an 8-year-old from San Jose who loves the 49ers, had gone viral just a week before for the incredible dance moves he displayed during his second grade holiday performance. A video of his dancing, uploaded to Instagram by a classmate’s mom, has amassed 23.4 million views and over 700,000 likes -- including one from San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey.

“I’m a huge Niner fan,” Williams told NBC Bay Area’s Ian Cull.

The 49ers noticed Williams, too, commenting, “Ok Jaden!! We see you!” on the post, which features the youngster decked out in San Francisco gear.

A week later, Williams was able to hop on stage during Saturday’s 49ers game -- certainly an incredible gift for the young fan. But in true superstar fashion, he had a humble response to his newfound fame.

“Shoutout to my amazing friends, too, because they did an amazing job,” Williams told Cull.

Williams said that during his school performance, he really just started to feel the music. His electric outburst was completely spontaneous, and he just couldn’t contain himself.

“I feel it coming into my body,” Williams said. “I just want to dance, and all that stuff … My teacher didn’t ask if I could dance, but I wanted to dance. I wanted to make the audience happy.”

Williams has been dancing since he was 2, and he even took dance lessons for a year. So, it’s safe to say his family knew what to expect.

“As he was moving around, I was like, ‘Ah, he’s about to start dancing,’ you know?” Williams’ dad, Kirk, told Cull. “I kind of know how he starts to get. As soon as he hears the music, it just takes over.”

And take over it did. Williams popped, locked and jived on the elementary school stage as the crowd thoroughly enjoyed the show.

While the 8-year-old did get some recognition from his favorite NFL team thanks to his spontaneity, he’s even more happy to have spread some joy this holiday season.

“I just want [the people who watched] to have a beautiful day, a beautiful weekend for everyone,” Williams said.

