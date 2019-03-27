You'll want to watch Mike Trout and Andrew Luck have a dance-off

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck broke out his best dance moves for a new sports drink ad. (AP)

Mike Trout and Andrew Luck are magnificent athletes. Trout might be the best baseball player alive and Luck is one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

And as we found out in a new ad for the sports drink Bodyarmor, athletic ability doesn’t necessarily translate to the dance floor.

Let’s just say that Luck and Trout must really love Bodyarmor to agree to do a disco dance-off:

.@MikeTrout & Andrew Luck wouldn’t do something outdated like a Disco Battle… so why would they drink an outdated sports drink? Thanks @Gatorade, we’ll take it from here. #ObsessedWithBetter pic.twitter.com/BG2vHDLEdV — BODYARMOR (@DrinkBODYARMOR) March 27, 2019

That’s absolutely amazing. Let’s consider that these guys don’t exactly need endorsement money, considering Trout just signed a $430 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels and Luck is working on a contract with the Indianapolis Colts worth a little less than $123 million (as an aside, it’s pretty crazy Trout’s deal is about 3.5 times larger than Luck’s total contract and also fully guaranteed).

If we’re comparing the two, Trout looks a little more natural busting out his “Saturday Night Fever” moves, though Luck gets extra credit for enthusiasm. Luck, who always seems willing to joke around and never seems to take himself too seriously, is really all-in on this bit. And as for the spinning move at the end, if he doesn’t use that as a touchdown celebration dance next season, then something has gone wrong.

Credit to both of these great athletes for having some fun for the ad. Now, which one has the better moves?

