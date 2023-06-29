You'll never guess who has seen the biggest jump in salary among NFL players

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has seen the biggest jump in salary among all NFL players, with a vast 4,500 percent increase over his 7-year career.

That's according to Betting.com, which recently analyzed the entry salaries of the top 35 NFL players, comparing these to their current salaries to reveal which players have seen the biggest surge.

Hill's entry salary with the Kansas City Chiefs was $646,555. His current salary with Miami is a reported $30 million, for an actual increase of 4,540 percent.

Following Hill on that list are three players with Green Bay connections:

David Bakhtiari, Packers offensive tackle, who went from his rookie salary of $653,850 to today's $23 million (3,418 percent jump);

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who started out making $1.54 million with the Packers and will earn $50.27 million (3,164 percent jump) with the Jets in 2023;

Wide receiver Davante Adams, going from $983,351 with the Packers to $28 million with the Raiders for a 2,747 percent jump.

Hill, who's under investigation for allegedly hitting an employee at a North Miami Beach marina on Father's Day, was the beneficiary of a huge contract when he was traded to the Dolphins before last season. Even though he had helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl, Hill was entering the final year of his contract and the team did not want to match Miami's four-year, $120 million extension proposal. The Dolphins also guaranteed $72.2 million to meet Hill’s conditions.Besides Hill and Adams, three other players who catch the ball for a living made the top 10: Cooper Kupp of the Rams, tight end Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and A.J. Brown of the Eagles. By the way, those salaries were taken from Sportrac.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tyreek Hill, Aaron Rodgers top NFL players for salary increase from rookie season