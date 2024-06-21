YouGov: Milan’s American fanbase doubled in the 2023/24 season – the reasoning

For every football club, growth is something which is desired, especially at a high level. This morning, a report broke about AC Milan’s immensely impressive growth in the United States, something which will have a massive effect on the club’s future planning in the country.

Few clubs in the world boast a fanbase as large as Milan, especially one that stretches far across the planet, and in the past season, the Rossoneri have reached a new milestone.

A press release from the club highlighted a recent study by YouGov and Men in Blazer that showed that the Diavolo’s fanbase in America had grown by 50% in just a season, just days after the club were named the fastest-growing club in Europe, which shows a glimpse of how successful the recent efforts of branching out to the American market has been.

From commercial initiatives to fan engagement, there has been a heightened focus on targeting new markets, which have likely been further strengthened by Gerry Cardinale and RedBird’s American relations.

Furthermore, the study suggests that Milan are the most-followed club in the country, and the previous collaborations with the New York Yankees and American streetwear brands such as PLEASURES highlight why the rise is so clear to see.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the rise has been due to the transfers of Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic. Musah’s campaign has been difficult, due to limited minutes, but with him still being young, there is hope for his future.

For Pulisic, it has been well-reported that this has been the best season of his career to date, which will have boosted commercial success not only in Milan but in America specifically.

There are already plans in place to capitalise on the heightened interest, with Milan launching an academy in Virginia, whilst also creating the Milan Junior Camp. Above all, though, the Rossoneri are going on an American tour for the second season in a row, which will further boost interest in the club.