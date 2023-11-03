'What you'd wear to a date': Why Hugh Freeze let his players get creative at Tiger Walk

AUBURN — Ahead of Auburn football's 27-13 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, coach Hugh Freeze's message to his team was simple.

Play fast, and play free.

The Tigers did that, as they posted 24 first-half points against the Bulldogs on the way to Freeze's first SEC win on the Plains. Auburn's defense only allowed one touchdown, which came in the second half after the Tigers already built up a three-possession lead.

Looking to really hammer his point of playing fast and free, Freeze opted to give his players few parameters in what they could wear at Tiger Walk. That choice came a week after Auburn's players all sported suits in the Tiger Walk ahead of the Ole Miss game.

"The whole week (before MSU) was that theme," Freeze said Thursday evening on Tiger Talk. "The dress was, 'Free dress.' What you would wear to a date is what I told them. Just be free, as long as it wasn't in some way that embarrassed us. I wore my cowboy boots and my Blue Delta jeans with a sport coat, which is where I'm most comfortable.

"I think most of them did the same. That was kind of the approach of the week."

To name a few of the highlights: Senior safety Jaylin Simpson wore a White Sox jersey with Auburn baseball legend Frank Thomas' name and No. 35 on the back, junior linebacker Eugene Asante sported a yellow suit jacket with white pants and junior running back Jarquez Hunter had on his signature cowboy hat along with a colorful dress shirt.

Here's a look at a few of the outfits:

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze greets fans during Tiger Walk before Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Auburn Tigers players greet fans during Tiger Walk before Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

No suits for Auburn today, but Jarquez Hunter is wearing his cowboy hat. pic.twitter.com/QFUBD4SxGC — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) October 28, 2023

Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson rocking a Frank Thomas jersey. pic.twitter.com/r4CeYYrmvp — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) October 28, 2023

Pregame fits are hitting different today 💧 pic.twitter.com/s0xcHvfnDc — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 28, 2023

Freeze noted the Tigers will likely opt to wear their sweatsuits during Tiger Walk at Vanderbilt on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network), but he hopes that fast-and-free way of thinking remains.

"I hope it carries over," Freeze said.

