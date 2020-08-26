You need a slow-mo video of a fun Ryan Fitzpatrick no-look TD pass in your life today

Patrick Mahomes’ no-look passes are majestic. They’re fantastic and fun, like Magic Johnson on a fast break coming to the NFL field.

Nothing Ryan Fitzpatrick has done on a football field can be called “majestic,” but he has no-look passes up his sleeve too.

With the preseason canceled we’re all clamoring for any football highlights we can get to get us to Week 1, and this no-look pass from the Miami Dolphins quarterback is just great.

Love it. The camera angle is just fantastic and the slow motion makes it seem right out of NFL Films. “Fitzmagic” is always entertaining, even in a training camp practice.

We’ll get NFL football games soon. The season is coming. Fitzpatrick will be starting for the Dolphins, at least until the team feels Tua Tagovailoa is ready. Maybe we’ll even see some no-look Fitzmagic when the games count for real.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gestures during practice. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) More

