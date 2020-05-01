You don't want to mess with a 53-year-old Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson may be 53 years old, but he still has skills. Tyson proved he can still hit as hard as ever in an Instagram video Friday.

The video features Tyson throwing some hooks during a drill. While Tyson’s partner is padded, you probably don’t want to be in that guy’s position.

Despite being the same age as Adam Sandler, Tyson still has plenty of speed. He can still move as if he were in his prime. There’s a reason the man was the heavyweight champ.

Given what you’ve seen here, how much money would it take for you to go one round with Tyson right now? You can debate your price all you want. We’re happy to just sit this one out.

