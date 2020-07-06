You can't have enough Kansas City Chiefs on your fantasy football team in 2020

The Yahoo Fantasy analysts will preview all 32 NFL teams between now and the eventual start of the 2020 draft season. Here, we’ll tackle pressing fantasy questions, #FantasyHotTaeks, and team win totals. Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes is being drafted as fantasy’s No. 1 QB. We all know what he’s capable of, but we also know the depth of the position. What’s the earliest you’re willing to put your chips in to draft him?

Matt: When he (or Lamar Jackson) falls to the third round of industry drafts, I have a tough time not taking them in that range. Of course, there is a sacrifice. You can acquire a possible high-end WR1 and there’s definitely a tier drop for running backs right after Round 3. So the opportunity cost is high when taking the early quarterback. However, Mahomes and Jackson are truly unique entities. With Mahomes specifically, the Chiefs have continued to beef up his supporting cast. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a pass-catching dynamo and speedster second-year wideout Mecole Hardman should get some more run in 2020 amid a pass-c watching corps that is already star-studded. And if Mahomes starts running more going forward, that’s only going to boost his floor and ceiling. Mahomes took off 24 times over his three postseason games for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He picked up 11 first downs along the way and added an extra eight fantasy points per game to his total.

Andy: It should go without saying that our goal should alway be to find the next Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, and to draft that quarterback at a spot that allows us to use our early picks on RBs and receivers. But whenever I see either Mahomes or Jackson slip to the the early third, I’m interested. We tend to overuse the term “league-winner” when describing various players, but it’s an inarguably accurate description of Mahomes in 2018 and Jackson in 2019. Fantasy managers should be thinking upside at every point in their drafts; our top two quarterbacks have already produced two of the greatest seasons in the history of the position. The Chiefs clearly have the look of a team that will again average over 30 points per game, as long as Mahomes remains healthy. While he may not duplicate his cartoonishly great 2018 stats, he’s a near-lock to finish among the top-3 at his position.

Scott: If I were going to take a vanity quarterback, it would be Mahomes. Andy Reid, all these fun offensive pieces, you see what’s going on. But it’s a reactive pick for me, not a proactive one. If you catch me rostering Mahomes in an industry draft, it means I was backed into a third-round corner, unable to find a pick that made sense. In leagues that require just one starter, the cheapest hack remains in play; wait it out. (Of course, I want you to start playing in more diverse formats.)

There’s plenty of hype surrounding rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Damien Williams is still in the picture. Williams is going over 60 picks after CEH — do you think CEH will break out or will Williams be more involved in the offense than ADP suggests?

Andy: Is it OK to say that Edwards-Helaire will break out and Williams is a steal at his ADP? Because I feel as if both can be true. I have zero doubts about CEH’s ability to make an early impact for KC, sharing a workload with Williams. The rookie caught 55 passes at LSU last season and averaged 6.9 yards per touch. Andy Reid has compared him favorably to Brian Westbrook, which is plenty encouraging.

Let’s just recall that when Williams was feasting for Kansas City two years ago, carrying fantasy managers during a December binge, he was averaging only 15.0 touches per game. There’s room for both CEH and Williams to see a dozen or more touches each week; in an imaginative, elite offense like KC’s, that’s plenty. I fully expect both of these backs to rank as quality fantasy starters, regardless of your fantasy format.

Matt: I think the ADP gap is a little too slanted to the rookie’s favor. Williams is certainly going to be involved and while he may not offer much standalone value, he’ll shave enough rushing work to be a problem for Edwards-Helaire’s weekly ceiling. The LSU product’s passing game chops are a big strength and that will make him a tempting weekly floor play. And if injury chaos does hit the backfield and Edwards-Helaire does end up as a workhorse in the Chiefs backfield, he could go wild. If one of these players is going to be a huge factor in winning your fantasy league, it will be Clyde Edwards-Helaire and that’s why drafters are so aggressive with him.

Scott: Buzz is expensive, and I’m allergic to it. Williams is too good to be kicked to the curb immediately. I am open to drafting Williams at market, but CEH has been too expensive for 10 weeks. I’d be shocked if the rookie stepped into a bell-cow role.

Mahomes is clearly the tide that raises all ships, but there are A LOT of ships in this port. Would you rather spend top dollar for a Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce or take a flier on another pass catcher later?

Scott: Hill and Kelce make sense at their respective ADPs; Hill’s numbers last year need to be adjusted for time played, while Kelce’s touchdown count was a stone fluke. What I really wish I could do is go all-in on Mecole Hardman, who’s absurd 2019 highlight tape (and efficiency log) is too good to be true. But Sammy Watkins is going to be a fantasy obstructor; not good enough to play, but in the way of the guy we actually want in fantasy.

Matt: I am all for paying up for the premium pieces here. Hill and Kelce are locked-in as the premier bets to clear 115 targets. That has huge value in this offense. You can still take fliers on Hardman, Watkins and the like in the later rounds. If there are injuries or role changes, these players could hit big. However, don’t let their appeal take any shine of the name-brand players.

Andy: Hill and Kelce sounds like a pretty good plan for anyone drafting at the turn, to be honest. And it shouldn’t prevent you from taking another shot or two with other KC skill players. When we’re talking about an offense that’s all but guaranteed to finish near the top of the league in total yards and points, there’s no great need to limit your exposure to the team. Just because I land Hill and/or Kelce near the top of a draft, I’m not gonna pass on a playmaker like Mecole Hardman near his Yahoo ADP (129.0).

Kansas City Chiefs Projected 2020 lineup

#FantasyHotTaek

Andy: This offense is so loaded it defies hot-taking. Almost anything seems possible for the Chiefs. Two years ago, this team produced fantasy’s No. 1 quarterback, receiver and tight end. It’s completely in play for KC to actually deliver top-10 (top-5?) fantasy contributors at every standard position, including kicker and defense.

If you need a scorching take about an individual player on this team, I’ll say that Mecole Hardman finishes as a top-25 receiver in 2020. He’s absurdly explosive, gifted with 4.3-ish speed and coming off a season in which he averaged a ridiculous 20.7 yards per reception. If he sees 80-plus targets in the year ahead, he has a shot at 900 yards and a silly touchdown total.

OVER/UNDER on 11.5 Win Total from BetMGM

Scott: Baltimore and Kansas City are the bullies of the AFC, so the juice is (as expected) on the OVER side of this ticket. If pressed, I would trust Mahomes, Reid, and this loaded roster, but perhaps you can get creative with a proxy for your over play. You return +240 if they win exactly 12 games, and you cash at a +290 rate if you hit the 13-win mark.

