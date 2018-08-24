Yoshinori Muto says he turned down Chelsea two years ago before summer move to Newcastle

Muto was signed from Bundesliga side Mainz for £9.5m this summer - Newcastle United

Yoshinori Muto has revealed he rejected an approach from Chelsea before signing for Newcastle United this summer as he did not want to be shunted out on loan by the London club.

Muto was approached by Chelsea two years ago, when he was playing for Mainz in Germany, but elected to remain in the Bundesliga so that he would continue to play regular first team football at a club that valued his development.

The Japan international suspected Chelsea were as interested in boasting their profile in the Far East as they were in him as a young player and remains confident he made the right decision to turn them down.

Muto became Newcastle’s most expensive summer signing at £9.5m when he left Mainz in July and is determined to prove that Japanese players can cope with the physical demands of the English game.

“I was 22 when I got the offer from Chelsea,” said Muto, who could start his first game at St James’ Park against the former Premier League champions on Sunday. “At the time, I didn’t feel the manager of the club really wanted or needed me.

“I think they wanted to sign the young potential of players and then loan them out to help them progress. Instead of doing that, I wanted to stay at a club to help me progress.

“I wanted to feel like I could make my own progress step by step, therefore I didn’t take that opportunity.

“Of course, it is a strange feeling to play against Chelsea. They are obviously a fantastic club, really strong. If we can be united as a team, as one, then they are an opponent we can get a win. We really need the three points. If I contribute by scoring or assisting, it will be a fantastic weekend.”

You sensed Muto had been waiting for the next question about the supposed unique physical demands of the Premier League and the problems this poses for players from Asia.

“It is easy to say that some [Japanese] players are not physically capable,” he added. “But it is our job to play well and prove ourselves on the pitch.

“I would like people to see our players and change their mind. At the same time, we have to play well enough to change their perceptions.

“Because of the visa requirement it is difficult for Japanese players to come to England, you have to be playing in the national team for some percentage be able to do so.

“This is a difficult league for Japanese players to come here, also this is one of the top leagues in the world. In terms of me coming here, obviously it has been quite big reaction there.

“I would like to contribute to the results at Newcastle so that maybe we get more attention, reaction back home.”