Yoshinobu Yamamoto is officially a Dodger
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week.
