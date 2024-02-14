Yoshinobu Yamamoto explains why he picked Dodgers over Mets and Yankees

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who chose Los Angeles over the Mets and Yankees (and a host of other teams), has shed light on why he picked the Dodgers.

"I really got the impression that the Dodgers were very successful for a very long time," Yamamoto recently told Joel Sherman of The New York Post. "And just that the atmosphere with the organization was really good."

That view of the Dodgers really isn't a slight on the Mets (who are in a new era with owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns) or Yankees (who have been a perennial playoff team since their last dynasty ended in 2000).

The belief before Yamamoto hit free agency was that he might prefer the West Coast, but he told The Post that geography was not a big factor.

By agreeing to a $325 million deal with Los Angeles, Yamamoto chose them over the Mets (who also offered $325 million) and Yankees (who offered $300 million).

After missing on Yamamoto, the Mets turned to free agent and trade options on shorter-term deals, with an eye on a potentially huge offseason in 2024-25.

As far as the Yankees, they engaged with the still-unsigned Blake Snell, but decided to turn to Marcus Stroman on a two-year deal that has a third-year option.

When it comes to the 25-year-old Yamamoto, he's entering Year 1 with a loaded Dodgers team that also added Shohei Ohtani this offseason -- and Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez.

