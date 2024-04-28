Yoshida leads Red Sox against the Cubs after 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (17-10, second in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (15-13, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.16 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.65 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -128, Cubs +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs after Masataka Yoshida had four hits against the Cubs on Saturday.

Boston is 15-13 overall and 4-8 in home games. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Chicago has a 7-7 record in road games and a 17-10 record overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill has a double and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 15-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Busch has a .287 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has four doubles and six home runs. Nico Hoerner is 14-for-46 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.