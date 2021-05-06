Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Nijman will get a shot to replace starter David Bakhtiari if Bakhtiari isn’t ready for the season opener. Bakhtiari is rehabbing a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve late last season.

Nijman, 25, appeared in all 16 games last season, seeing limited action on offense and special teams. He also played in both postseason contests.

Nijman signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2019. He spent the first 11 weeks of his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster.

He was inactive for three games in 2019 before injuring his elbow and finishing the season on injured reserve.

Yosh Nijman signs tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk