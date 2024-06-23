Yoro interest CONFIRMED, Williams bid APPROVED, Firmino DEAL request - Liverpool transfer news today

Here's our Liverpool FC transfer recap for Sunday 23 June, with updates on Nico Williams, Lenny Yoro and Roberto Firmino.

The transfer window is now underway but Liverpool are yet to make a formal move for anyone. However, that hasn't stopped the transfer rumours from flying.

Yoro interest confirmed

Liverpool have confirmed their interest in Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, although there is the expectation that the young central defender is destined to join Real Madrid.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds are in the market for a new centre back as a replacement for Joel Matip who will officially leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Yoro is approaching his final contract year with Lille and there are reports that his asking price could be reduced to around £50million this summer, which has in turn alerted the likes of Liverpool as well as Manchester United. However, the bad news for both clubs is that the feeling is Real Madrid are favourites to win the race for the 18-year-old's signature.

“Liverpool already confirmed their interest to the player side so Liverpool already made some steps on this, but also Liverpool feel that Real Madrid are favourites in this story," Romano said, as per GIVEMESPORT.

“So Liverpool are there in case something happens between Real Madrid and Leny Yoro.”

Lille’s Leny Yoro, a Liverpool transfer target

Yoro interest CONFIRMED, Williams bid APPROVED, Firmino DEAL request - Liverpool transfer news todayby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Williams transfer DISCUSSED, Rabiot LINKED and SPECIAL Klopp message - Liverpool FC news recapby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Luis Diaz, Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Luis Diaz may have hinted at dream Barcelona move as 'meeting scheduled' for Liverpool exitby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool join race for Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori

Liverpool are the latest team to be credited with an interest in Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Following an impressive season in Serie A as well as a strong performance in the Azzurri's Euro 2024 opener against Albania, the 22-year-old may have become the most sought after defender as he's also been linked with moves to Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Furthermore, TuttoMercatoWeb have suggested that Real Madrid scouts have also been monitoring Calafiori's performances at the European Championships.

Now, you can throw Liverpool's name into the mix. Well, that's if TEAMTalk are to be believed as they claim that new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is a reported admirer of the Italy international as he looks to shape the squad in his image ahead of the new season.

Whether the Reds are prepared to do battle for Calafiori's signature remains to be seen but the defender has already stated it's his dream to play in English football's top-flight at some point in his career: "I have two images: Going back to Italy, perhaps in Rome, or my dream would be to play in the Premier League," he revealed in a 2022 interview with Voce Giallorossa.

Guehi interest

Football - 2023 / 2024 Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Selhurst Park - Saturday 9th December 2023 Liverpool s Mohamed Salah with Crystal Palace s Marc Guehi at the final whistle. COLORSPORT / Ashley Western

Despite links to Yoro and Calafiori, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

According to the Mirror, the Reds really like the idea of signing the former Chelsea academy starlet and are monitoring his situation at Palace amid links to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has benefitted from an injury to Harry Maguire to start both of England’s games the European Championships and hardly put a foot wrong playing alongside John Stones at the heart of the Three Lions' defence.

Having said that, there is one potential sticking point - Guehi's price-tag.

Apparently valued at £60m by Palace, with two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park, his price-tag could increase if he continues to perform at a high level at Euro 2024 which would leave Liverpool facing a dilemma especially as they have options in central defence with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

Slot approves Williams deal

Nico Williams

Nico Williams

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has given the green light to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

According to Caught Offside, Slot has spoken to the club's sporting director Richard Hughes to approve a bid for the winger who caught the eye earlier in the week as Spain beat Italy at Euro 2024

Williams is said to have a release clause of £47m in his contract with the La Liga outfit and for that fee, he will be a bargain for any club especially when factoring in the financial climate at present.

The 21-year-old is coming off another impressive campaign with Athletic Club as he scored eight goals and weighed in with 19 assists across all competitions and could be the ideal replacement for Luis Diaz on the left-wing if the Colombian international departs for Barcelona.

Having said that, it will not be straightforward for Liverpool to sign Williams.

This is because a number of clubs have taken an interest in the winger too with the aforementioned report claiming Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all monitoring the situation.

Firmino up for sale

Roberto Firmino

SAFF Roshn Saudi Pro League 2023-24 MD11 Roberto Firmino of Al-Ahli SFC during the Match Day 11 of the SAFF Roshn Saudi Pro League 2023-24 between Al-Hilal SFC vs Al-Ahli SFC at King Fahd International Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Riyadh King Fahd International Stadium Saudi Arabia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPNxUK Copyright: xVictorxFrailex 0311121295st

Roberto Firmino looks set to be on the look out for a new club in the near future as it's been revealed that he's no longer wanted by Al Ahli.

The Brazilian is a firm favourite among Liverpool supporters given his importance under Jurgen Klopp during his time at the club. In fact, it was often suggested that the forward was the system which allowed Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, in particular, to thrive in attack.

Firmino bid farewell to Merseyside last summer and sealed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli on a free transfer.

However, amid claims that he was up for sale in January, journalist Rudy Galetti now says that manager Matthias Jaissle has asked the club to get rid of the Brazilian this summer.

"Al Ahli, no change in the position of Matthias Jaissle – confirmed for the next season as their head coach – towards Roberto Firmino," Galetti stated on X, formerly Twitter.

"The German manager asked to part ways with the Brazilian and look for a new ST: The Saudi club is working in this direction."

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire