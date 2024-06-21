Yoro BLOW, Hughes likes Calafiori, Kone available - Liverpool transfer news today

Here’s our Liverpool FC transfer news recap for Thursday, 20th June. The Reds suffered a blow in their Leny Yoro chase.

Liverpool are starting to refine their transfer targets, with Arne Slot now firmly in place as head coach. It means we're starting to see more and more news surrounding their summer plans.

But is anyone actually close to arriving or leaving? Here's the latest news.

Arne Slot

David Hancko of Feyenoord

Ibrahima Konate

Leny Yoro blow

Liverpool have been dealt a significant transfer blow as it’s been revealed that Real Madrid have now reached a total agreement with Leny Yoro over the terms of a transfer.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has been attempting to repeat the trick which worked so well to entice Jude Bellingham to the Bernabeu last summer.

With personal terms agreed, it will now be incumbent on the player and his entourage to inform his current club Lille of his desire to break free and join Madrid.

Hughes likes Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori - Bologna and Italy

Riccardo Calafiori Italy looks on, UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 - Group B, Italy vs Albania, BVB Stadium Dortmund, June 15, 2024, Dortmund, Germany.

Liverpool are looking at one of the best centre-backs in Serie A right now in Riccardo Calafiori - and Richard Hughes knows him well.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that Liverpool are in the race for Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori. The defender is widely expected to leave the club this summer, with Juventus favourites to snap him up.

It comes after Bologna's incredible campaign that saw them shockingly finish in the Champions League spots. Manager Thiago Motta has immediately left, however, joining Juventus - and it appears he wants to take Calafiori with him.

Kone available for sale

Manu Kone

Manu Kone

Last summer Liverpool were linked extensively with the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Back then it was reported the Bundesliga side would seek around €40 million for the French No.6 but the Reds ended up pursuing other targets.

Fellow Bundesliga stars Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo - as well as Alexis Mac Allister - came in to replenish Jurgen Klopp’s midfield with Kone staying at Gladbach.

However it’s now being reported in local media that Kone is set to be SOLD this summerif the right offer is received and for a fee FAR below his previous valuation.

Rheinische Post reports that Gladbach are willing to accept a fee as low as €18m for the French Olympian as they set about reconstructing their midfield.

Olise offered new deal

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton, England, May 11th 2024: Michael Olise 7 Crystal Palace warms up during the Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England Natalie Mincher/SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xNataliexMincher/SPPx spp-en-NaMi-P5110019

Crystal Palace are offering Michael Olise a new contract in a last-ditch attempt to keep their star playmaker out of the clutches of suitors like Chelsea or Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Eagles are planning a new deal with a higher salary and a bigger release clause for 2025.

Olise, 22, is currently preparing for the Olympic Games with Thierry Henry and his France teammates but is expected to be a big mover in the transfer window this summer.

Reds would sign Kelleher replacement

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool will move for a direct replacement if they do indeed sell their 25-year-old player this summer. A deal is expected to happen.

TeamTalk claims Liverpool will move to replace Caoimhin Kelleher this summer if the goalkeeper leaves the club. It's certainly expected that he will do.

Kelleher is now 25 and at a time in his career where he wants to be a regular no.1 goalkeeper. That's incredibly difficult to do at Liverpool, with Alisson Becker arguably the best in the world.

Michele Di Gregorio

