Yorkshire on top against Gloucestershire at Scarborough

Vitality County Championship D2, Scarborough (day two)

Yorkshire 456: Bean 164, Lyth 129, Hill 45; Singh Dale 3-70

Gloucestershire 168-7: O. Price 47, Charlesworth 45, Bancroft 29; Revis 3-24

Yorkshire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts

Yorkshire maintained the advantage in their County Championship Division Two clash with Gloucestershire on a second day when both sides shone with the ball at Scarborough.

The hosts started the day on 348-3 but were bowled out for 456, with Ajeet Singh Dale finishing with 3-70 from 24 overs.

Gloucestershire’s response started encouragingly thanks to opener Ben Charlesworth’s 45 and 47 for Ollie Price but they slipped from 128-2 to 158-6 and ended the day on 168-7, 288 runs behind.

The visitors claimed seven wickets for 87 runs early in the day, Yorkshire falling from 369-3 as new ball seamers Singh Dale and Dom Goodman took two apiece.

Gloucestershire pinched a second bowling bonus point just in the nick of time as Beau Webster bowled Matthew Revis with a beauty five balls into the 110th over at 390-6, while all-rounders George Hill and Jordan Thompson fell just short of fifties, posting 45 and 44.

Charlesworth started the season batting at seven, contributing unbeaten scores of 52 and 43 to the draw against Yorkshire at Bristol in early April. But he then replaced Chris Dent at the top of the order in early May and has a 126 to his name.

He fell caught behind off Revis’ seam with the final ball of the afternoon to leave Gloucestershire 97-2, with Thompson having earlier removed Cameron Bancroft for 29.

Dom Bess started the late collapse when he bowled an advancing Miles Hammond off an inside-edge shortly after tea and Vishwa Fernando bowled James Bracey for eight.

Revis then had Price brilliantly caught behind down leg by Jonny Tattersall and bowled Webster for a golden duck at the start of his next over for two in two balls.

Thompson returned to get Graeme van Buuren caught at first slip in the day’s penultimate over and leave Yorkshire back on top.

