Yorkshire need success on pitch to truly move past troubled period

“Get promotion”. That is the first response from Colin Graves when asked what target he has set the Yorkshire playing staff for the summer.

It has been a miserable time at Headingley off the field, as has been well documented. The club is expected to announce losses of around £3m for last year, an astonishing sum given the ground hosted a lucrative Ashes Test.

Money went on payoffs for sacked staff, legal fees, bills for consultants as the club desperately sought a buyer before turning back cap in hand to Graves again, and over inflated salaries which is one of the reasons Darren Gough recently left as director of cricket shortly before the start of the season. Gough was reportedly earning far more than the usual amount for his role when compared to his counterparts at other counties.

Graves, back as chairman and working his way through the club’s many issues, says he will not be rushed into finding a replacement, telling Telegraph Sport he may wait until September when the job could combined with running the women’s cricket division too if Yorkshire are confirmed as one of the new eight ‘tier one’ sides to be formed by the ECB. Stephen Vaughan, the chief executive, is working his notice and that job will be filled during the summer too as Graves looks to build his own team.

In the meantime, Vaughan will help fill in for some of the director of cricket responsibilities around contracts while running the playing side will fall to Ottis Gibson, the head coach who will be tasked with guiding the team out of division two of the championship with everyone keenly aware the time is ripe for some good news to be delivered on the field. Gibson’s contract is up in September, failure to win promotion will probably cost him his job. Graves is not always patient with players and coaches who do not deliver. When the county were relegated in 2011, he launched a stinging attack on the players calling them a “disgrace.” A shake up of the coaching team followed.

Last year the club finished bottom but one in the second division, their lowest placing since 1983, avoiding the wooden spoon with victory in their final game of the season over Worcestershire. It was caused mainly by a 48-point deduction as punishment for the historic racism cases, which combined with injuries, some bad weather and a club in a dark place, produced a very forgettable season. But insiders say there is a renewed spirit at Headingley going into the first match against Leicestershire at Headingley and genuine optimism for success, almost as if the club is on the cusp of a new beginning. It is a clean slate at last.

This summer should be different because Yorkshire are too strong for the second division. In fact, they would be contenders for the championship if they were a division higher. Shan Masood, the four-day captain, should be available for almost the whole season giving the club continuity and a steady stream of runs at no 3. With no Test cricket until July, Yorkshire will have Joe Root available for five of the first nine games but expect him to play more if he starts well. Root has not played for Yorkshire since May 2022.

Harry Brook will start the summer too playing five games, his first cricket since September and first championship matches since July 2022, after pulling out of the IPL following the death of his grandmother. He will leave in May, joining England for the white-ball series with Pakistan to prepare for June’s Twenty20 World Cup but could play an early season decisive hand.

Dawid Malan could backtrack on only playing white-ball cricket and would add more experience to the top six, but Yorkshire will look to one of the younger players such as James Wharton and George Hill to step up. Finley Bean and Adam Lyth form a strong opening partnership and it will be interesting to see how they use Dom Bess, who spent the winter playing first-class cricket in Zimbabwe mainly as a top-four batsman. Left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty joined from Surrey after a loan period at Yorkshire last summer and will start as first choice.

The seam bowling is strong and after an injury riddled campaign in 2023, all are available at the start of the summer. Matthew Fisher remains in England’s plans and was given one of three incremental central contracts so they can monitor his workload. Fisher has recovered from a shoulder injury and Matt Milnes is also fit again after making just two appearances last summer. Ben Coad, aged 30, is an experienced campaigner and a prolific wicket-taker in county cricket with more than 200 at an average of 20. It should be enough for the second division, especially with no major county relegated last year to challenge Yorkshire.

Financially, the club faces another difficult summer. Headingley is not on the Test match rota until 2025 but that gives Graves a chance to cut costs right back and start again. There will be some redundancies and efficiency savings made at a club that has wasted money it did not have in the first place.

“We have a young team but hopefully we will have the England players for a while and that just lifts everything and everybody,” says Graves. “The aim is to get back in the first division, to play well and hold our own again. We have not got the money to throw around and recruit players but we have the talent already. Membership is going well. We are up to about 6,000 and things are looking positive.”

It has been a long time since anyone said that at Headingley.

