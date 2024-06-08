Yorkshire sign Surrey seamer McKerr on loan

Conor McKerr is set to make his Yorkshire debut against former team Derbyshire on Sunday after moving to Headingley on a five-match loan deal from Surrey.

The 26-year-old seamer, who has spent three previous loan spells at Derbyshire, has joined Yorkshire on a five-match T20 Blast stint.

Johannesburg-born McKerr has taken 109 wickets across all formats, having been with Surrey since 2016.

In all, he played for four different counties last season – representing Surrey in the One-Day Cup as well as turning out for Kent, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire on loan.

Yorkshire have won two of their first three North Group fixtures in this year’s Blast campaign but have been hit by a number of injuries to their fast bowling attack.

Mickey Edwards (foot) and Matt Milnes (back) are out for the season, while Matthew Fisher (ankle) has been sidelined since early May and Dom Leech picked up a side strain in last week's Blast win over Northamptonshire.