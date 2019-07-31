Yorkshire bridge collapse could force route rethink for Road World Championships

Parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday - PA

Organisers of the Road World Championships in Yorkshire could be forced to rethink the route of the men's elite road race after a bridge on Grinton Moor was completely destroyed by flood waters.

The Grinton Moor bridge was washed away as extreme weather hit north Yorkshire - almost a month's worth of rain fell in just four hours, with Dales residents hit by flash flooding.

Pictures released by the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team show that the road is completely impassable.

Organisers of the world championships are due to visit the site on Wednesday to assess the damage, but with less than two months until the race on September 29, it would appear highly unlikely it could be repaired in time.

It is unlikely the bridge will be repaired in time for the race Credit: PA

Yorkshire 2019 chief executive Andy Hindley said in a statement that the first priority had to be for local residents cut off by the bridge collapse.

"At the current time, our thoughts are with those affected by the flooding," the statement said.

"We will address any damage to race routes with North Yorkshire County Council in due course."

Grinton Moor bridge was part of the route used by the 2014 Tour de France Credit: PA

Grinton Moor last hit the headlines as part of the route of the 2014 Tour de France. Some of the most famous pictures from the Grand Depart were captured there five years ago, and the route of the elite men's road race was designed to echo the opening stage.

Starting in Leeds, the route takes in both the Buttertubs climb near Hawes and Grinton Moor before looping back south to the finishing circuit in Harrogate.

The elite men's road race is the final event of the week-long world championships, which will run from September 22-29.