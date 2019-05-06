Yorkshire aiming to host second Tour de France grand depart and first Vuelta start 'in next five years'

Fans line the road as the peloton tackles the climb on the Cote de Park Rash ascent in the Yorkshire Dales - Getty Images Europe

Yorkshire says it hopes to host a second Tour de France grand depart and a first Vuelta a Espana start “in the next five years”.

Speaking after Chris Lawless sealed what was a first British victory in the five-year history of the race in Leeds on Sunday night, Peter Dodd, the commercial director of Welcome to Yorkshire, said the county was “ambitious” and was already in discussions with race organiser ASO, the promoter of the Tour and the Vuelta, over possible starts.

“It's ongoing conversations,”Dodd said. “Firstly, to bring the Vuelta here and then, we say this publicly, our belief is it's a question of when the Tour de France comes back to Yorkshire and not if.”

Charles Ojalvo, director of partnerships and public relations at Vuelta organisers Unipublic, was a guest at last week’s Tour de Yorkshire and Dodd said he had left “amazed by the crowds and the [sponsor] activation”.

Dodd added: “It's too early to put a date on it but I would think in the next five years. That's both of them. Our ambition would be to host the Vuelta and then the Tour de France shortly after. The next five or six years.”

Asked whether a 10-year anniversary of the 2014 Yorkshire grand depart might make sense, he replied: “That would be nice. It's not our choice but that is still on our agenda. There is an amazing desire from our partners for the Vuelta to come to Yorkshire and for the Tour de France to come back.”

Dodd, meanwhile, dismissed concerns that two ongoing investigations into the conduct of former Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity had cast a cloud on the Tour de Yorkshire.

Dodd said the race just gone had been a huge success, that the road world championships this autumn would be sure to give Yorkshire cycling another shot in the arm, and added that he had more potential stage start and finish venues for future races than he could accommodate.

Thousands line the road in Leeds Credit: epa

“We are committed [to the Tour de Yorkshire] on paper to 2020 or 2021. But we will probably sign a new contract [with ASO] this year which will take us forward into the 2020s.

“As I've travelled around Yorkshire, various chief execs have said to me, 'You do know I'm down for a stage start or a stage finish don't you?' Literally we are oversubscribed. I think we had 16 potential starts and finishes for 2019, and off the top of my head I think we've probably got 14 for next year.

“We've got some sponsors committed for 2021 and probably one or two will go to 2022. Some sponsors are one year, some are on two- or three-year contracts. One or two existing partners who were with us this week were saying they might do more with us and try to activate the sponsorship across the year or a nine-month period, rather than just the race itself.”