New York, New York: Jayden Daniels, LSU football QB named a finalist for Heisman Trophy

BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were announced as the other three finalists for the award.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced in New York City on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Daniels is the first LSU player to be named as a finalist for the award since Joe Burrow in 2019. Burrow went on to win the award, becoming the second LSU player bestowed with the honor.

Daniels led the FBS in total yards, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, plays of 20+ yards and rushing yards for a quarterback by the end of the regular season. He guided LSU to a 9-3 record, its second consecutive nine win season under coach Brian Kelly.

Daniels finished the 2023 campaign with 4,946 total yards, 50 total touchdowns, 40 passing touchdowns, 90 plays of 20+ yards and an NCAA record 208.0 passer rating. Under his command, LSU had the No. 1 offense in the nation, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. The Tigers also had the No. 1 successful drive percentage in the FBS.

Daniels was Arizona State's quarterback for three years before transferring to LSU after the 2021 season. He struggled during his final year in Tempe, throwing the same number of touchdowns (10) as interceptions.

But Daniels improved on those numbers last season, completing a career-high 68.6% of his passes for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns. He led LSU to an SEC West title and an SEC Championship game appearance.

Coming out of high school, Daniels was a four-star recruit and the No. 35 player in the country in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports Composite. He attended Cajon High School in San Bernadino, California and was the No. 5 prospect in the state.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels, LSU football quarterback named Heisman Trophy finalist