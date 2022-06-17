New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday night starting lineups
The New York Yankees open a three-game road series on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.
Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70) will start for New York, while Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.14) will go for Toronto.
The Yankees (47-16) are in first place in the American League East, 10 games ahead of the Blue Jays (37-26).
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday afternoon:
The Team takes Toronto. #RepBX
Presented by @Hilton pic.twitter.com/8pVkpOrWjB
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 17, 2022
A big series begins tonight! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/nyHzMlWB29
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 17, 2022
