New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees open a three-game road series on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.

Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70) will start for New York, while Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.14) will go for Toronto.

The Yankees (47-16) are in first place in the American League East, 10 games ahead of the Blue Jays (37-26).

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday afternoon:

Yankees keep on winning: It's easy to see what's fueling their scorching hot season

Sports Betting: Yankees at Blue Jays: How to bet series with odds, pitching matchups & predictions

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce tonight's 6/17 lineups