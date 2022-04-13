New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Wednesday night lineups
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday night in the Bronx.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and on the MLB Network nationally.
Jose Berrios (0-0, 108.00) will start for Toronto, while Gerrit Cole (0-0, 6.75) will go for New York.
The Yankees and Jay have split the first two game of the series with New York winning Tuesday, 4-0.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday afternoon:
Berríos Day in the Bronx! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/8RmanVExtr
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 13, 2022
