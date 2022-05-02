New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Monday night lineups
The red-hot New York Yankees open a three-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
First pitch is 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.
Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.70) will start for New York, while Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.60) will go for Toronto.
The Yankees (16-6) have won nine-straight games and lead the American League by 1½ games over the Blue Jays (15-8).
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday afternoon:
