New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Sunday afternoon starting lineups

The New York Yankees, winners of nine straight, will be looking to complete a three game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 1:37 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and nationally on TBS.

Luis Severino will start for New York, while Yusei Kikuchi will go for Toronto.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday morning:

Sevy closes out the series up north. #RepBX



Presented by @Hilton pic.twitter.com/BA2Gv9AMo4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 19, 2022

Watch some baseball with Dad 💙 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/bRUBgYp53u — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 19, 2022

