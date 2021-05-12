New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin has COVID-19 'breakthrough positive'

Despite Major League Baseball's best efforts to encourage players and staff to get vaccinated, COVID-19 continues to be an ongoing problem for MLB teams.

The New York Yankees announced Tuesday "a breakthrough positive" involving third base coach Phil Nevin. The term refers to a person who is fully vaccinated testing positive for COVID-19. The team said further contact tracing is ongoing.

Manager Aaron Boone said no players are involved in contact tracing and he still expects their game tonight vs. the Tampa Bay Rays to be played as scheduled.

Aaron Boone confirms Third Base Coach Phil Nevin has tested positive for COVID-19.



He also says that no Yankees players are involved in contact tracing and he expects tonight's game vs. the Rays to be played pic.twitter.com/DS43y2UlDA — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 11, 2021

“We’ve all learned that playing through a pandemic last year, nothing surprises you, but it catches you off guard a little bit,” Boone said. “Playing the 2020 season, going through spring training, playing this year and not having an issue, it still hits you, it still stops you in your tracks. Without question we’re certainly more equipped to deal with it.”

Meanwhile, three players on the San Diego Padres – shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., outfielder Jurickson Profar and utilityman Jorge Mateo – have been placed on the injured list due to MLB's health and safety protocols.

Manager Jayce Tingler later announced Tatis has tested poistive, while Profar and Mateo are in contact tracing.

The Padres will make corresponding roster moves before the start of their game in Denver tonight against the Colorado Rockies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has COVID-19 'breakthrough positive'