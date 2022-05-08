New York Yankees, Texas Rangers announce Game 1 lineups of Sunday's doubleheader

After rainouts on Friday and Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

First pitch of Game 1 is schedule for 1:35 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The opener of the twin bill will only be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.81) will start the first game for Texas, while Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00) will go for New York.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday morning:

Rangers lineup for May 8 at New York-AL - Game 1 pic.twitter.com/fiPuTJOKD6 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 8, 2022

