New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Friday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the second game of their four-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Jameson Taillon (4-1, 2.95) will start for New York, while Jeffrey Springs (2-1, 1.32) will go for Tampa Bay.

The Yankees won the series opener on Thursday, 7-2.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday:

Yankees lineup

1. Aaron Judge (R) CF

2. Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B

3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

4. Miguel Andujar (R) LF

5. Matt Carpenter (L) DH

6. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS

7. Joey Gallo (L) RF

8. Kyle Higashioka (R) C

9. Marwin Gonzalez (S) 3B

Rays lineup

1. Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF

2. Yandy Diaz (R) 3B

3. Wander Franco (S) SS

4. Randy Arozarena (R) LF

5. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B

6. Harold Ramirez (R) RF

7. Manuel Margot (R) DH

8. Vidal Brujan (S) 2B

9. Mike Zunino (R) C

