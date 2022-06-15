New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Wednesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York.

Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87) will start for Tampa Bay, while Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96) will go for New York.

The Yankees won the series opener, 2-0, on Tuesday.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday afternoon:

