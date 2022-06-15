New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Wednesday night starting lineups
The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York.
Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87) will start for Tampa Bay, while Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96) will go for New York.
The Yankees won the series opener, 2-0, on Tuesday.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday afternoon:
Cortes comin’ up. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/hdnpkj1Ywb
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 15, 2022
#Rays lineup with 8 RH hitters vs. #Yankees, Cortes: pic.twitter.com/wgsiWyk99q
— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 15, 2022
