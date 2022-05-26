New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Thursday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees open a four-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

First pitch is 6:40 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Nestor Cortes (3-1, 1.80) will start for New York, while Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 4.20) will go for Tampa Bay.

The Yankees (31-13) have a 4½-game lead over the second-place Rays (26-17) in the American League East.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Thursday afternoon:

New York: Yankees set for first battle of season with Tampa Bay Rays while dealing with injury bug

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Thursday 5/26 lineups