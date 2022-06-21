New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Tuesday night starting lineups
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tampa Bay RaysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- New York YankeesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.
Nestor Cortes (6-2, 1.94) will make the start for New York, while Jalen. Beeks (1-1, 1.29) is set to go for Tampa Bay.
The Yankees won Monday's opener, 4-2, as Gerrit Cole flirts with a no-hitter.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:
#Rays lineup, without KK and Margot, vs. #Yankees: pic.twitter.com/dpwgM3ozqd
— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 21, 2022
Check back for the New York Yankees starting lineup soon
John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.
Email: connolly@northjersey.com
Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce tonight's 6/21 lineups