New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Thursday night starting lineups

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Rays
    Tampa Bay Rays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Luis Severino
    Luis Severino
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Beeks
    Jalen Beeks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three-game home series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Jalen Beeks (1-1, 1.38) will start for Tampa Bay, while Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80) will go for New York.

The Yankees held off the Rays, 4-3, on Wednesday.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Thursday afternoon:

Check back for the New York Yankees starting lineup soon

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce tonight's 6/16 lineups

Recommended Stories