New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Wednesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays play the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday night down in Florida.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.

Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.72) will start for New York, while Shane Baz (0-1, 5.40) will go for Houston.

The Rays held off the Yankees, 5-4, on Tuesday night.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday afternoon:

Check back for the New York Yankees starting lineup soon

