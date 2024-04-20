New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (11-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (14-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (1-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -134, Rays +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 14-6 overall and 5-2 in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Tampa Bay has an 11-10 record overall and a 4-3 record in road games. The Rays have a 5-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .324 for the Yankees. Juan Soto is 13-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has a double and five home runs while hitting .286 for the Rays. Amed Rosario is 16-for-43 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.