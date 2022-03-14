New York Yankees make major move to acquire 3B Josh Donaldson from Minnesota Twins

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins have agreed to a five-player trade that will bring former AL MVP Josh Donaldson to the Bronx.

The Twins are sending Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortveldt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela, the Yankees announced Sunday.

The Yankees have been looking to upgrade the left side of their infield this offseason and this move would allow them to slot Donaldson — the 2015 AL MVP with the Oakland A's — at third and Kiner-Falefa — an AL Gold Glove award winner in 2020 — at shortstop.

Josh Donaldson hit .247 with 26 home runs and 72 RBI in 2021 for the Twins.

Donaldson, 36, is a three-time All-Star who hit 41 homers and drove in 123 runs for the A's in 2015, when he won MVP honors. He has battled injures later in his career, but hit 26 homers in 135 games last season for the Twins, splitting his time between third base and DH.

The Yankees are also taking on the entire $50 million remaining on Donaldson's contract.

The Minnesota #Twins wanted to dump third baseman Josh Donaldson's contract. He is owed $50 million over the next two years, and they now will try to find a taker for catcher Gary Sanchez, who they have no interest in keeping. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 14, 2022

Sanchez, the runner-up for AL rookie of the year honors in 2016, is a two-time All-Star and could take over behind the plate for the Twins, who traded starting catcher Mitch Garver to Texas last week in a deal for Kiner-Falefa.

