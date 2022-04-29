New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Friday night lineups
The New York Yankees open a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. The will only be broadcast on AppleTVPlus.
Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.15) will pitch for New York, Kris Bubic (0-1, 14.14) will go for Kansas City.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday afternoon:
Cortes takes KC 👊#RepBX pic.twitter.com/ck7VLTbKKV
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2022
Back at #TheK with Kris Bubic on the mound.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/6OafL2Gzxy
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 29, 2022
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Friday 4/29 lineups