New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Friday night lineups

The New York Yankees open a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. The will only be broadcast on AppleTVPlus.

Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.15) will pitch for New York, Kris Bubic (0-1, 14.14) will go for Kansas City.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday afternoon:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Friday 4/29 lineups