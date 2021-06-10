New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole silences Josh Donaldson, Minnesota Twins

There were two very important results at Target Field on Wednesday night from the Yankees’ perspective.

New York 9, Minnesota 6.

Gerrit Cole 3, Josh Donaldson 0.

Amid accusations that he has been among MLB pitchers using foreign substances to doctor the baseball, Cole (7-3) rebounded from his June 3 subpar start and generally subdued the Twins. The Yankee right-hander struck out nine and walked none over six innings, in which he allowed five hits – three singles and two solo home runs.

Giancarlo Stanton ensured that New York’s ace received more than ample run support, homering twice and driving in five. And, for the first time all season, the Yankees won a game in which they allowed five or more runs.

Aaron Judge also went deep, and typically, a multi-home run game involving the two biggest Bronx Bombers would grab headlines.

But after Donaldson, the Twins’ third baseman, insinuated last weekend that Cole was using illegal adhesive agents to increase spin rate on his pitches, all eyes were on the head-to-head matchup of the two.

Gerrit Cole struck out nine batters over six innings pitched.

Cole laughs last

In the first inning, Cole struck out Donaldson on five pitches. A brief stare and a mild tip of the cap were all the reaction the pitcher showed.

Donaldson also fanned in the third inning, and his flyout to right in the sixth made him 0-for-9 lifetime against Cole (with five total strikeouts).

Beforehand, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence that his hurler would take the high road.

“He’s very well-equipped to handle so many things,” Boone said. “When you play this sport long enough, you’re going to be faced with different challenges throughout your career.

“When you’re one of the best players in the sport, you’re going to face different challenges on different levels all the time. So, do I think he’s equipped to handle it? Yes, I do.”

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Twins.

Back to the bats...

Once again, a series with the Twins could not have come at a better time for New York, which has a history of head-to-head dominance (106-37 since 2002).

The same Randy Dobnak (1-6) that the Yankees roughed up in ALDS Game 2 two years ago managed to gut out 4⅔ innings but still gave up 11 hits – four of them homers.

Against the right-hander, the 2-3-4 hitters – Judge, Gleyber Torres and Stanton – went 5-for-7 with two walks, two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored.

Miguel Andújar added his fifth solo shot of the year, while Brett Gardner (3-for-4) doubled twice and drove in one.

Putting 17 runs on the board in the first two games of the series helped the Yanks (33-29) set a definite tone to begin their eight-game road trip.

Whether this truly can be called “momentum” remains to be seen.

“When I came to the New York Yankees in 2003, at the trade deadline from the Reds… us and the Red Sox were fighting it out in the East and had maybe one of the peaks of its rivalry at that time,” Boone said.

“We get to the [AL] Championship Series, and kind of winning every other game, it was like, ‘we grabbed momentum tonight.’ And then the other team would answer back the next day. So it maybe squashed the idea of that a little bit.

“But,” Boone conceded, “I do think there’s times throughout the course of a year where you can build some momentum.”

