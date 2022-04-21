New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers announce Thursday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three-game road sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 3.24) will start for New York, while Michael Pineda will start against his old team for Detroit.

The Yankees beat the Tigers, 5-3, on Wednesday night.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Thursday morning:

So, anyone have plans this afternoon? pic.twitter.com/yPvua7KJdd — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 21, 2022

YANKEES: Joey Gallo: 'I'm not playing well enough right now to be in the lineup'

