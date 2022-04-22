New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians announce Friday night lineups
The New York Yankees return home to open a three-game weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.
First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will only be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.
Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.72) will start for New York, while Eli Morgan (1-0, 4.50) will go for Cleveland.
The Indians became the Guardians in the offseason.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday afternoon:
Back in our Borough. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/E3lLsHsVz4
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 22, 2022
On the road again.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/k6VUlGjtnO
— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 22, 2022
