New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians announce Sunday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and on the MLB Network nationally.

Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.14) will start for Cleveland, while Gerrit Cole (0-0, 6.35) will go for New York.

The Yankees won, 5-4, on a walk-off hit by Gleyber Torres.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday morning:

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

Sunday Series Finale. #RepBX



Gates are scheduled to open at noon for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/a7yEVS5f0R — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 24, 2022

Check back for the Guardians starting lineup soon

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians announce Sunday 4/23 lineups