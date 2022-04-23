New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians announce Saturday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.72) will start for Cleveland, while Nestor Cortes (0-0, 0.00) will go for New York.

New York won the series opener, 4-1, behind Aaron Judge's pair of homers.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday morning:

"Let's win two today" is what we'd say if we were playing a doubleheader. We only have one game today though, so let's win one today.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/mKPIx4Sgaz — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 23, 2022

