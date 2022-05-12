New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox release today's lineups; Luis Gil gets first '22 start
The New York Yankees open a four-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and on the MLB Network nationally.
Luis Gil will make his first start of the season for New York, while Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.38) will go for Chicago.
Gil was 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA last year with New York, but has struggled in Class AAA so far this season going 0-3 with a 9.53 ERA
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Thursday:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the #Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field!
⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @ESPN1000
💰: @FDSportsbook
🔢: O/U 4 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/YueZg2JyNk
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 12, 2022
Series Start in Chicago. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/GIFnQegEcQ
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 12, 2022
