New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox announce Saturday night starting lineups
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play the third game of their four-game series Saturday night.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.
Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.90) will start for New York, while Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 6.86) will go for Chicago.
The Yankees, winners of five straight, have scored 25 runs in winning the first two games of the series.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.
⏰: 6:10 p.m. CT
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @ESPN1000
💰: @FDSportsbook
🔢: O/U 4 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/FP1QG5fQev
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 14, 2022
Saturday baseball on the South Side. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Qp0gwKs1x8
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 14, 2022
