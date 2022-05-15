New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox announce Sunday afternoon starting lineups
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play the final game of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon.
First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. in Chicago. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.
Nestor Cortes will start for New York, while Michael Kopech will go for Chicago.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday:
Nestor up next. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/cnZbnMDD5u
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 15, 2022
Chicago White Sox lineup
Starting Pitcher : Michael Kopech
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox announce Sunday 5/15 lineups